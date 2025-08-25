Brightline West rail corridor field work underway in Las Vegas

Brightline West announced new locations within the rail corridor for field investigation work in Southern Nevada, according to a news release from the rail service.

Equipment is stored as grading work continues on Brightline West's land on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Field investigation work involves sampling and surveying the land in the area along with utility potholing, according to the release.

The work happening south of St. Rose Parkway on the Interstate 15 median and at the St. Rose northbound off-ramp is taking place Sunday to Friday, the press release states. An official said the work will usually occur from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some work overnight to limit the impact on traffic, though some short-term road closures will be necessary.

Brightline West is beginning work on its 218-mile rail route between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California.

