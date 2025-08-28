Brightline West rail work to cause road impacts at I-15 interchange

Utility work tied to Brightline West’s planned high-speed rail project next week will see ramp and road closures at the Interstate 15/Sloan Road interchange.

A rendering of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which will be used on Brightline West's Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail line. (Brightline West)

Soil is scraped and hauled as grading work continues on Brightline West's land on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The I-15 northbound on-and-off ramps at Sloan will close to traffic between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Brightline West announced Wednesday.

Then between 8 p.m. Sept. 3 and 6 a.m. Sept. 4, Sloan Road will be closed to westbound traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard. During the overnight closure, traffic on eastbound Sloan will be flagged through the work zone.

Motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard traveling west on Sloan will need to use St. Rose Parkway to access I-15, where they can then reconnect with Sloan.

Digital messaging boards are in place to warn drivers of the pending road impacts.

Crews have been carrying out preliminary work, including geotechnical and utility work, along the 218-mile route between Southern Nevada and Southern California over the better part of the last year.

Brightline West hopes to kick off heavy construction by the end of the year on the $12 billion project set to run between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, California. After already being awarded a $3 billion grant from the Federal Railroad Administration and selling $2.5 billion in private activity bonds, the company has been working to finalize the remainder of the financing on the project.

The project will be built in nine segments between Nevada and California, with each having separate contracts, and is expected to take four years to complete once construction begins.

