Broadacres swap meet to reopen in North Las Vegas

Broadacres Marketplace on Monday announced that the North Las Vegas swap meet was reopening, weeks after it closed its doors citing fear about possible raids by immigration authorities.

Merchandise is unattended and there are no customers as the Broadacres Marketplace is currently closed due to concerns over ICE raids on Saturday, June 21, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Broadacres Marketplace announced Monday that the North Las Vegas swap meet will reopen weeks after it closed its doors citing fear about possible sweeps by immigration authorities.

On its official Instagram account, the market said it was resuming operations Friday.

“We’re waiting for you,” the post read in Spanish.

Broadacres unexpectedly shuttered operations on June 21, days after Border Patrol agents in camouflage with long guns conducted an immigration enforcement sweep at a similar Southern California swap meet.

“We don’t want any of our customers, vendors, or employees to be detained at our business or for us to be a beacon of shopping and entertainment while our federal government is raiding businesses and detaining its people,” Broadacres wrote on its website at the time.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been conducting operations in Southern Nevada as the Trump administration moves to fulfill the campaign promise of “mass deportations.”

While ICE has been mum about local enforcement, it said its agents hadn’t been at the market prior to the closure.

Broadacres, which sits on 45 acres, has been a staple in the Latino community since 1977.

More than 1,100 vendors rent space to sell a variety of items from Friday to Sunday.

