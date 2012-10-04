Brown pelicans rescued by Pacific Wildlife Project living in Flamingo’s habitat

7585678-0-4

Bugsy and Virginia, two brown pelicans and the newest residents of the Flamingo’s wildlife habitat, huddled in the back of their pond, away from curious onlookers.

They sat, unmoving, on this recent Thursday until Robin Haeffner-Matos stuck her head through the foliage directly behind the pelicans. She simply stood there but her presence was enough to flush them into the open so visitors could get a closer look.

The birds, named after the Flamingo’s founder, mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, won’t always flee from Haeffner-Matos. They will almost certainly seek her out once they get to know her. As the Flamingo’s wildlife manager, she will oversee their care and feeding.

Bugsy and Virginia moved into the habitat in late September, joining more than 70 birds, 400 fish and turtles in the lush habitat near the hotel’s buffet. They were rescued and rehabilitated by the Pacific Wildlife Project more than 10 months ago. The pelicans had been tangled in some fishing nets, Haeffner-Matos says, which injured their wings. Both Bugsy and Virginia can only extend one wing, each.

The pelicans inhabit an island that was once home to several African penguins. They were a popular part of the habitat during their 11-year stay, Haeffner-Matos says. But the hotel planned to build a nightclub and expand into the habitat grounds so the penguins went to the Dallas Zoo in 2006.

The club never materialized. A few years ago, Haeffner-Matos had looked at bringing some pelicans in to the habitat. Early in her career, she rehabbed birds in Hawaii.

“So I knew that pelicans were always available,” she says of the species that often ends up being rescued from fishing nets and other environmental hazards.

She contacted the wildlife organization and adopted Bugsy and Virginia.

They are healthy but cannot fly. None of the habitat’s birds can fly, as their wings are clipped. Among the other species are Chilean flamingos, helmeted guinea fowl and sacred ibis.

The pelicans are adjusting well, Haeffner-Matos says. Because their rehab stay was so long and they didn’t have to compete for food like they would in the wild, the birds got a little lazy. In addition to the remodeled penguin island, the new pier and misters to keep the birds cool, Bugsy and Virginia will get a special ramp to help them climb out of the water.

The habitat is a free attraction and open 24 hours daily. Habitat staff give two presentations about the animals at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

