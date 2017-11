There was plenty to see — and buy — on the last day of the 35th annual Craft Festival at Cashman Center near downtown Las Vegas.

Exhibitor Craig Matheny with LazerModels makes a sale at his booth of hand cut unique laser cut wood model kits during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Linda Ammons, Las Vegas, tries on a pair of Karen Nolke Collections earrings during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individuals look around a seasonal themed booth during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individuals look around unique booths during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Nga "Emmie" Liapes shows off details of her handmade fairy cottages for purchase during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Nga "Emmie" Liapes shows off her handmade fairy cottages for purchase during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Manager of Wee Fairyland Julie Damon, Las Vegas, helps costumers during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Exhibitor Craig Matheny, California, with LazerModels, makes a sale of his hand cut unique laser cut wood model kits to Veronica Peterson, Las Vegas, during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Karen Nolke Collection earrings are for purchase during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Karen Nokle, based in California, center, makes a sale of her earring brooch set during the final day of the 2017 Craft Festival at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Just a few of the items offered included laser-cut wooden model kits, a trove of earrings, Christmas decor, pottery, fine art, toys, sculptures and even fanciful handmade fairy cottages.