A brush fire at the Wetlands Park, north of the Silver Bowl, burns early Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from a brush fire billows into the air at the Wetlands Park early Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department crews are battling a fire at the Wetlands Park on the eastside of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

The fire is reportedly located north of the Sam Boyd Stadium, according to assistant fire chief Larry Haydu. The Bureau of Land Management has been contacted and is responding.

36.093874, -115.017542