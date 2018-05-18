Brush fire erupts near Clark County Wetlands Park

A brush fire is burning Thursday evening near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium.

Wildfire engulfs brush near Sam Boyd Stadium and William Bennett Radio Controlled Airfield on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium on Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium on Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium on Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium on Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium on Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium on Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wildfire engulfs brush near Sam Boyd Stadium and William Bennett Radio Controlled Airfield on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Wildfire engulfs brush near Sam Boyd Stadium and William Bennett Radio Controlled Airfield on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Wildfire engulfs brush near Sam Boyd Stadium and William Bennett Radio Controlled Airfield on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Firefighters observe a brush fire near Sam Boyd Stadium and William Bennett Radio Controlled Airfield on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

A brush fire is burning Thursday evening near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium.

Clark County firefighters were called of the fire about 5:30 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon.

“We are currently on scene and monitoring the progress,” Blackmon said in a release.

The Bureau of Land Management is also responding, she said.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from across the valley.

No further information was immediately available.

In February, a fire burned 14 acres at the park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.