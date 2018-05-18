Brush fire erupts near Clark County Wetlands Park

A brush fire is burning Thursday evening near Clark County Wetlands Park and Sam Boyd Stadium.
Clark County firefighters were called of the fire about 5:30 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon.
“We are currently on scene and monitoring the progress,” Blackmon said in a release.
The Bureau of Land Management is also responding, she said.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from across the valley.
No further information was immediately available.
In February, a fire burned 14 acres at the park.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
