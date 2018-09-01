Buckles, barrels and racing at South Point in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Buckles and Barrels for Bailey is an annual barrel race held at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.
Organizers said more than $48,000 has been raised in five years and donated to the Spring Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
