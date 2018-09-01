Buckles, barrels and racing at South Point in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Buckles and Barrels for Bailey is an annual barrel race held at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.

Kynzington Muth of Murrieta, Calif. circles around a barrel with her horse Deadpool during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kynzington Muth of Murrieta, Calif. circles around a barrel with her horse Deadpool during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

December Colon of Pahrump, Nev. circles around a barrel with her horse Deadpool during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emily Gravatt of Riverside, Calif. circles around a barrel during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kaylin Williams of Phelan, Calif. circles around a barrel with her horse Blue during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kaylin Williams of Phelan, Calif. circles around a barrel with her horse Blue during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Halsey Hughes tries to circles around a barrel with her horse Pippy during the Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kaleb Mctygue of Chandler, Ariz. tries to circles around a barrel with his horse Blue during the Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kaleb Mctygue of Chandler, Ariz. circles around a barrel during the Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kami Jordan of Tehachapi, Calif. circles around a barrel during the Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emily Gravatt of Riverside, Calif. circles around a barrel during the 2018 Buckles and Barrels for Bailey-Youth Barrel Racing competition at South Point Equestrian Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Buckles and Barrels for Bailey is an annual barrel race held at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.

Organizers said more than $48,000 has been raised in five years and donated to the Spring Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.