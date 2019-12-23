Budweiser Clydesdales strut on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The history of the Clydesdales and Budweiser involves the term “crying in your beer.”

Budweiser red beer wagon driver Eric Reisenberger is joined by Shelby Zarobinski with Weiser, and Jason Shullo as the world-famous Clydesdales appear at The Strat on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Shullo is the corporate director of beverage of Golden Entertainment in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales make an appearance at The Strat to the delight of many attendees on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For nearly nine decades in America, the Clydesdale horse has been associated with the Budweiser brewing company.

According to the Budweiser website, two six-horse hitches of the champion breed were given to August Anheuser Busch Sr. by his sons in 1933 to help celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.

The sight of the majestic beasts moved the Busch family to tears, hence the term “crying in your beer” was born.

No one was crying in their beer (unless maybe you were watching the NFL) on Sunday when an eight-horse hitch of the famous Clydesdales strutted at The Strat.

Accompanying the Clydesdales were a pair of Dalmatians Weiser and April.