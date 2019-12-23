Budweiser Clydesdales strut on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
The history of the Clydesdales and Budweiser involves the term “crying in your beer.”
For nearly nine decades in America, the Clydesdale horse has been associated with the Budweiser brewing company.
According to the Budweiser website, two six-horse hitches of the champion breed were given to August Anheuser Busch Sr. by his sons in 1933 to help celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.
The sight of the majestic beasts moved the Busch family to tears, hence the term “crying in your beer” was born.
No one was crying in their beer (unless maybe you were watching the NFL) on Sunday when an eight-horse hitch of the famous Clydesdales strutted at The Strat.
Accompanying the Clydesdales were a pair of Dalmatians Weiser and April.