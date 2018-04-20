Bump stock in action: Here’s how it works — VIDEO

Bump stocks are attachments to the stock of a semi-automatic rifle that allow the shooter to simulate a rate close to a fully-automatic weapon.

Bump stock manufacturers under fire: The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bump stocks are attachments to the stock of a semi-automatic rifle that allow the shooter to simulate a rate close to a fully-automatic weapon.

The bump stock slides back and forth while the shooter’s finger is on the trigger and uses the recoil to fire multiple shots in rapid succession.

A semi-automatic rifle can fire up to 60 rounds per minute, while with a bump stock, the rifle can fire hundreds of rounds in the same period, according to The Associated Press.

The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, Slide Fire Solutions, announced it will stop taking orders and shut down its website next month.