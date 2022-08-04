Burglary suspect in custody after barricade in northeast Las Vegas
Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary.
Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary. There, officers encountered a man with a gun, police said.
The man fled from police, then went into a nearby home in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive.
Police announced at 3 p.m. that he was in custody.
