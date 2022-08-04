93°F
Burglary suspect in custody after barricade in northeast Las Vegas

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2022 - 3:27 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect is in custody following an armed burglary and barricade Friday in northeast Las Vegas.

Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary. There, officers encountered a man with a gun, police said.

The man fled from police, then went into a nearby home in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive.

Police announced at 3 p.m. that he was in custody.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

