Burning water pump sparks central Las Vegas Valley fire

The fire was reported just after 12:20 p.m. at 5333 Arville St., near West Hacienda Avenue.

A firefighter investigates the building at 5333 S. Arville Street in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Firefighters investigate the building at 5333 S. Arville Street in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A burning water pump filled a warehouse area with smoke at a business Sunday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just after 12:20 p.m. at 5333 Arville St., near West Hacienda Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone.

A second alarm was called but was not needed, Touchstone said. The fire was put out within minutes, and the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.