Business fire in southeast Las Vegas prompts large response

The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuay ...
The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 9:13 pm
 

A commercial structure fire early Monday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, prompting more than 60 personnel to respond, the Clark County Fire Department said in news release.

Dispatch began receiving reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial building at about 12:30 a.m. at 6335 Sunset Corporate Drive, the press release states. Online search results show a laundry service facility located at that address.

Crews first on scene pulled lines inside the structure and conducted a primary life search, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

Multiple engines and trucks were involved in firefighting efforts along with an air resource unit. Nevada Energy and Southwest Gas was also called in to assist on scene, CCFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

