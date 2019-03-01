Bystander hit by debris after car crashes into Las Vegas tavern

A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 60-year-old driver suspected of impairment crashed a car into the wall of a PT’s tavern in the south valley on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. Police believe the driver of the car, a Mercedes, was “driving recklessly” and crashed through a tree and then into the building.

A bystander returning from the restroom at the tavern was hit by debris, Matchko said. “The person self-transported to the hospital and appears to be OK,” he said.

Officers suspect the driver was impaired, Matchko said. The driver, who was transported to a hospital, will be tested for impairment and if found to be impaired is likely to be arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, Matchko said.

“A nice cool night out doesn’t mean anyone should be out driving recklessly because this is the kind of damage that they can cause, and really the bystander that got hurt tonight was lucky that they didn’t have much more serious injuries,” Matchko said.

Matchko called the incident unacceptable, adding, “We’re glad more people didn’t get hurt.”

Detectives remained at the scene Thursday night investigating the crash, Matchko said.

