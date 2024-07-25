Cakes charred after Freed’s Bakery delivery truck catches fire on 215 Beltway
A Freed’s Bakery delivery truck caught fire on the 215 Beltway on Thursday, leaving the truck — and several cakes — charred.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the incident around 1:23 p.m. on the freeway near the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and extinguished the fire, the fire department said in a news release.
The driver was not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
