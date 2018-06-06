California man ID’d as victim in west Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a California man killed Saturday in a two-car crash in the west valley .

Crews work the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash near West Charleston and North Rainbow boulevards in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a California man killed Saturday in a two-car crash in the west valley.

Police said 38-year-old Christopher Stephan of Lake Elsinore, California, was riding in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Altima when it was struck by another sedan on South Rainbow Boulevard north of West Charleston Boulevard.

The other sedan, a Hyundai Elantra, was traveling southbound on Rainbow and crashed into the passenger side of the Nissan as it turned left from northbound Rainbow Boulevard onto a private drive.

Police previously reported that Stephan was from Anaheim, California. Three other people who were inside the Nissan during the crash were hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said. The 28-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.