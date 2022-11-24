California man killed in crash near Blue Diamond

Brian Trenton Carvalho, 33, of Newbury Park, California, died at the scene Monday night.

A California man died after he crashed his car over an embankment near Blue Diamond on Monday night.

At around 11:50 p.m., Brian Trenton Carvalho, 33, of Newbury Park, was driving a silver Honda Civic east on state Route 159, approaching Arroyo Road. He was driving too fast while turning at a curve and crossed into the westbound lane.

Carvalho overcorrected causing the Honda to spin into a dirt shoulder and down an embankment where the car overturned, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

He was ejected while the car came down the embankment and he died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

No further information was available.

