California woman dies after being struck by bus in Las Vegas

The 70-year-old Camarillo resident was injured late Tuesday when she was struck by a “party bus” in downtown Las Vegas has died.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 70-year-old California woman who was seriously injured late Tuesday when she was struck by a bus in downtown Las Vegas has died.

Las Vegas police said that at 10:45 p.m. a “private party bus” struck the pedestrian at the intersection of First Street and Ogden Avenue.

The woman was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Sharon Cummings, 70, of Camarillo, California. Cummings was walking south in a crosswalk on Ogden when the driver of a white Ford F-550 shuttle bus attempted to make a left turn from First onto Ogden and struck her, police said.

She was hospitalized at University Medical Center. On Thursday morning, police said they were notified by the hospital that the woman had died.

Police said the driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene of the crash and did not show signs of impairment.

