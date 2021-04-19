Calling all cat lovers: CATurday beckons

Kittens like this little guy will be available for adoption by appointent during the CATurday Fun Fest. (Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions)

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is sponsoring its first-ever CATurday Fun Fest May 1 at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

The event’s goal is to raise awareness of the nonprofit organization that provides services for homeless cats in Las Vegas, including operating free-roaming cat adoption facility.

Festival attractions will include vendors of cat-related toys and merchandise, food trucks, music and a raffle. Guests also may register to become foster parents for cats and kittens, and appointment-based cat adoptions also will be offered.

The event runs from 10 am. to 2 p.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, 6425 Roy Horn Way. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For more information, visit homewardboundcats.org.