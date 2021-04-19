57°F
Calling all cat lovers: CATurday beckons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 5:31 am
 
Kittens like this little guy will be available for adoption by appointent during the CATurday Fun Fest. (Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions)

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is sponsoring its first-ever CATurday Fun Fest May 1 at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

The event’s goal is to raise awareness of the nonprofit organization that provides services for homeless cats in Las Vegas, including operating free-roaming cat adoption facility.

Festival attractions will include vendors of cat-related toys and merchandise, food trucks, music and a raffle. Guests also may register to become foster parents for cats and kittens, and appointment-based cat adoptions also will be offered.

The event runs from 10 am. to 2 p.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, 6425 Roy Horn Way. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For more information, visit homewardboundcats.org.

