Camel walks a mile to entertain senior residents in Las Vegas

It wasn’t hump day, but it was a fine day to take a camel for a stroll and to entertain residents at Las Ventanas at Summerlin.

It wasn't hump day, but it was a fine day to take a camel for a stroll and to entertain residents at Las Ventanas at Summerlin. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Moses, a 7-year-old dromedary camel native to the Sahara, takes a stroll Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Las Ventanas at Summerlin. (Dennis Rudner/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It wasn’t hump day, but it was a fine day to take a camel for a stroll and to entertain residents at Las Ventanas at Summerlin.

Moses, a 7-year-old dromedary camel native to the Sahara, probably felt right at home in the 98-degree temperatures late Thursday morning.

Nancy Rouas, owner of Petting Zoo 2 U, said she has been bringing therapy animals to Las Ventanas for years, but this year because of coronavirus was not able share rabbits and goats with residents.

“Not being able to see their faces light up” prompted Rouas to share the one-humped Moses with the many people stuck inside Las Ventanas.

While Moses strolled around the outside of the facility, he enjoyed the attention of many passersby as well.