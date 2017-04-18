Canadian man struck by vehicle in Las Vegas dies of injuries

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The pedestrian stuck by a vehicle in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Thursday has died from his injuries Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Michael Hilson, 53, of Ontario, Canada, was walking outside of a crosswalk about 4 a.m. near Pecos and Sunset roads when he was hit by a 2005 Saturn, police said.

Hilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died Monday, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The driver of the Saturn remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

This is the 38th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2017.

