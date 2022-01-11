49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Canceled flights into, out of Las Vegas decline

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 5:29 am
 
Updated January 11, 2022 - 8:12 am
Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in La ...
Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Air travelers flying to and from Las Vegas got some good news Tuesday morning as the number of flight cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport declined.

As the nation continues to cope with thousands of daily airline flight cancellations, 15 flights were scrapped at the airport Tuesday morning, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware. Of the cancellations, eight originated at Harry Reid while seven were destined for the Las Vegas facility. Nine other flights were delayed.

The number was a big drop from Monday, when there were at least 40 cancellations reported. Dozens of daily flight cancellations have been reported at Harry Reid over the past two weeks.

United Airlines had the most canceled flights on Tuesday with eight, followed by Southwest Airlines with five. Nationwide, there were 2,743 flight cancellations and 2,685 delays, according to FlightAware.

Airlines have said that weather and crew shortages due to COVID-19 are the primary reasons for the spate of recent cancellations.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
2
Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location
Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location
3
‘Mattress Mack’ doubles down, bets $1.5M more on Alabama-Georgia
‘Mattress Mack’ doubles down, bets $1.5M more on Alabama-Georgia
4
Golden Knights to terminate contract of forward prospect
Golden Knights to terminate contract of forward prospect
5
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tivoli Village on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
Tivoli Village being sold for $216M
By / RJ

Real estate firm 3D Investments confirmed that it is buying the suburban Las Vegas retail-and-office complex from its Israeli owners.