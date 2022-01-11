Canceled flights into, out of Las Vegas decline

Air travelers flying to and from Las Vegas got some good news Tuesday morning when the number of flight cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport declined.

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Air travelers flying to and from Las Vegas got some good news Tuesday morning as the number of flight cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport declined.

As the nation continues to cope with thousands of daily airline flight cancellations, 15 flights were scrapped at the airport Tuesday morning, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware. Of the cancellations, eight originated at Harry Reid while seven were destined for the Las Vegas facility. Nine other flights were delayed.

The number was a big drop from Monday, when there were at least 40 cancellations reported. Dozens of daily flight cancellations have been reported at Harry Reid over the past two weeks.

United Airlines had the most canceled flights on Tuesday with eight, followed by Southwest Airlines with five. Nationwide, there were 2,743 flight cancellations and 2,685 delays, according to FlightAware.

Airlines have said that weather and crew shortages due to COVID-19 are the primary reasons for the spate of recent cancellations.

