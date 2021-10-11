Cancellations continue to disrupt travel on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continued to impact travelers heading to and leaving Las Vegas on Monday morning.

A Southwest Airlines plane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The website Flightview showed at least 13 flights scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas Monday between 7:30 a.m. and noon were canceled. Cancellations appeared to be impacting departing flights as well. The website showed nine Southwest flights scheduled to depart Las Vegas were cancelled.

A McCarran International Airport spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather, the Associated Press reported.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28 percent of its schedule, as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5 percent and 4 percent of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2 percent of its flights.

