Can’t see it in Las Vegas, but the eclipse has started

Las Vegas is losing out for the solar eclipse on Monday.

Solar eclipse beginning in Casper, Wyoming. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Solar eclipse watchers get ready in Springfield, Oregon, which will experience a total eclipse. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds will obscure the viewing of the partial solar eclipse that should be visible from Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The area can expect 70 to 75 percent of cloud cover over the entire valley during the eclipse, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas is in the area that will have a partial eclipse, with a 72 percent obscurity. A 40 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms is expected at 10:27 a.m., the peak of the eclipse, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

“Viewing will not be that great,” he said.

The Review-Journal has reporters covering the eclipse in Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Maryland, Washington, D.C., California and Carson City. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

Expected 83 percent totality

CARSON CITY — The Jack C. Davis was created for events like the solar eclipse of 2017.

The observatory, opened on May 15, 2003, the day of a lunar eclipse.

“We’re really into eclipses here,” said Robert Collier, the observatory founder and a retired director of the facility. “People realize how important it is because it’s a total eclipse.”

Hundreds of people flocked to the observatory, part of Western Nevada College, to get high-tech views of the solar eclipse. Options for viewing were plentiful: In the comfort of an air-conditioned classroom, the observatory’s telescope showed the eclipse on a screen alongside the NASA program.

Outside, telescopes were set up. The observatory also offered old-school tools for viewing: boxes with a pinhole for viewing and glasses for watching as the moon covers the sun.

The observatory was recording the eclipse, but Gary Nelson, a photographer from Carson City, brought his own gear.

“People can look back at this and say these people were here,” Nelson said.

— Ben Botkin

In the path of totality

SILVERTON, Ore., — On a grassy field in the middle of a giant Oregon botanical garden, Las Vegan Syd Rabin, 67, set up folding chairs with his family, waiting.

It was dawn — the morning air cool and damp — and Rabin had just driven in from Portland, where his son lives, about 3:30 a.m. to beat the traffic. He had flown into Oregon from Las Vegas on Saturday.

Here at the Oregon Garden, as the sun continued to rise, Rabin was surrounded by his wife, two children and older sister, who flew in from Los Angeles.

It’s no secret they were excited for the eclipse. But they were also just happy to be together.

“It kind of became a family reunion,” Rabin’s sister, Linda Rabin Maman, 72, said.

They held down their spot as the field around them filled with hundreds more people, shiny eclipse-viewing glasses in hand.

— Rachel Crosby