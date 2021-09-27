92°F
Capitol riot suspects arrested in Las Vegas plead not guilty to charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 2:37 pm
 
The FBI says a photograph included in a warrant filed in Washington, D.C., shows Las Vegas resi ...
The FBI says a photograph included in a warrant filed in Washington, D.C., shows Las Vegas resident Nathaniel DeGrave with his fists raised as he encounters police officers in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. An individual who was later identified by the FBI as Ronald Sandlin is seen wearing a bright orange sweatshirt, baseball cap, backpack, a second smaller bag over his shoulder, and what appeared to be camera equipment, including a camera and a small tripod. (FBI surveillance photo)
A surveillance photo shows Nathaniel DeGrave holding up a cellphone during a 10-minute video ta ...
A surveillance photo shows Nathaniel DeGrave holding up a cellphone during a 10-minute video talking about planned actions at or near the U.S. Capitol. The warrant states that Ronald Sandlin was also on the video. The FBI said it did not know when the video was recorded. (FBI)
A photo from surveillance video shows Ronald Sandlin smoking what authorities believe was marij ...
A photo from surveillance video shows Ronald Sandlin smoking what authorities believe was marijuana in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI)

WASHINGTON — Two men with Las Vegas ties being held in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol have pleaded not guilty to additional federal charges of conspiracy and assault on law enforcement officers, according to new documents unveiled by the Justice Department on Monday.

Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, of Clark County, Nevada was arraigned on the new charges in a superseding indictment on Monday.

Ronald Sandlin, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 21 to charges in the indictment unsealed earlier this month.

Both are being held in jail in the District of Columbia on multiple charges stemming from the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and attempts to disrupt congressional certification of the presidential election.

The men were arrested in Nevada in the weeks following the insurrection by FBI agents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

