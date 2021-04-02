Captured mountain lion freed into Spring Mountains

A Clark County video shows a mountain lion captured in the western Las Vegas Valley Thursday being released into the wild of the Spring Mountain Range.

A captured and tranquilized mountain lion in a Clark County Animal Control vehicle before being released into the wilds of the Spring Mountains. (Clark County)

A Clark County video shows a mountain lion captured in the western Las Vegas Valley Thursday being released into the wild of the Spring Mountain Range.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said the cat was tranquilized near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway around 9 a.m. The 60-pound female cat was found 15 feet up in a tree across from Siena Golf Club, said Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

The lion was shot with a tranquilizer dart, tagged and moved to the foothills.

“Clark County Animal Control officers transported the animal to the foothills of the Spring Mountains, where (Department of Wildlife) officers administered medicine to reverse the effects the tranquilizer,” Pappa said. “After about 90 minutes, the animal fully recovered and returned to the wild.”

Pappa said it is believe the mountain lion is the same one that has been reported in the Summerlin area in recent weeks. There have, however, been multiple sightings of a mountain lion in western Las Vegas, and the Department of Wildlife said it’s possible there is more than one mountain lion that has been roaming on the edge of development in the western valley.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.