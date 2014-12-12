Car crashes into building near downtown Las Vegas

Showtime Tours employees are seen near the crash site where an SUV jumped the curb and guard rail and crashed into the back of the building of Showtime Tours, 1500 S. Industrial Road on Thursday Dec. 11, 2014. The driver of the SUV said she was rear-ended by a car. No one was injured in the crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle crashed into a building Thursday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas, prompting a response from police and fire crews.

Las Vegas police and the Las Vegas fire department responded about 1 p.m. to South Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue, east of Interstate 15, where an SUV ran into a building, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

No one was injured in the crash, Szymanski said. No other details were available.

