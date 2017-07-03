Car fire on Interstate 15 delays California-Nevada traffic

A car fire on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass is delaying traffic coming into Nevada from California.

California Highway Patrol (Twitter)

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a small gray SUV caught fire on northbound I-15, about 17 miles from the Nevada border, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

The fire spread to the mountain, and smoke reduced visibility in the north and southbound lanes, the Highway Patrol said.

All three northbound lanes of the highway were shut down, and as of 5 p.m. all but one lane had reopened.

