ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Car fire on Interstate 15 delays California-Nevada traffic

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2017 - 5:57 pm
 

A car fire on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass is delaying traffic coming into Nevada from California.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a small gray SUV caught fire on northbound I-15, about 17 miles from the Nevada border, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

The fire spread to the mountain, and smoke reduced visibility in the north and southbound lanes, the Highway Patrol said.

All three northbound lanes of the highway were shut down, and as of 5 p.m. all but one lane had reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like