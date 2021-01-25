47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Car fire slows traffic on Interstate 15 from California to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2021 - 7:35 pm
 
California Highway Patrol (CHP via Twitter)
California Highway Patrol (CHP via Twitter)

Northbound traffic just south of Baker, California, is limited to one lane on Interstate 15, according to California Highway Patrol.

The agency’s Barstow office said it is investigating a “high priority incident” near Basin Road, and they did not say how long they’re expecting the closure to last.

An online Caltrans traffic map showed that CHP was working a car fire in the area as of 6:57 p.m.

CHP said one lane is closed and another is open for traffic to move through.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
2
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
3
Snow may be coming to Las Vegas; Henderson sees 2 days of rain
Snow may be coming to Las Vegas; Henderson sees 2 days of rain
4
Multiple sources point to new optimism for Las Vegas tourism
Multiple sources point to new optimism for Las Vegas tourism
5
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST