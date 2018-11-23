Carbon monoxide overcomes 8 in central Las Vegas

Eight people were overcome by carbon monoxide early Friday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted that a barbecue grill was being used for heat inside an apartment on North 16th Street.

All victims were already lying on the ground outside when fire and rescue units arrived around 3:15 a.m. Children and adults were taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Carbon monoxide can build up when people use charcoal grills indoors, a common but dangerous practice used to keep houses warm, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

“There’s no signs or symptoms of carbon monoxide gas,” Szymanski said. “So it overcomes people and they can pass out without warning, and it eventually makes your breathing stop.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.