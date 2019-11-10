Careless smoking blamed for Las Vegas homeless man’s injuries

In what the Las Vegas Fire Department is calling a case of careless smoking, a 60-year-old homeless man suffered serious burns Sunday morning after falling asleep while smoking.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 10:30 a.m., the man’s clothing caught fire after he had fallen asleep on a sidewalk near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard. He was taken to University Medical Center’s burn unit for treatment, according to the Fire Department.

No other details were immediately available, including the man’s condition.

