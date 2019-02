An AirSign Airship blimp advertises the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship during a flight from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Pilot Steve Adams flies an AirSign Airship blimp after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The blimp was advertising the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A pool is viewed from an AirSign Airship blimp after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The blimp was advertising the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A school is viewed from an AirSign Airship blimp after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The blimp was advertising the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lone Mountain in Las Vegas as viewed from an AirSign Airship blimp after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The blimp was advertising the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Crew members guide an AirSign Airship blimp for take off from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The blimp was advertising the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The view from an AirSign Airship blimp after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The blimp was advertising the Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Panorama ship. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carnival Cruise flew a blimp over the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday in a promotion for its new Carnival Panorama ship.

The 120-foot-long AirShip will fly over and visit popular culture and entertainment locations.

Piloted by veteran airship pilot Steve Adams, the blimp will travel on to Phoenix, after Las Vegas, and has already had a month-long tour of California.

While in Las Vegas, the AirShip hosted its first-ever wedding, complete with an appearance by Elvis.