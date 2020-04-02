Cars line up for 4 miles for food donation in Las Vegas — VIDEO
With the reality that the state’s lockdown will last through the end of April and paychecks being missed, some Southern Nevadans are preparing for the long haul and turning to charities for help.
Cars were lined up for 4 miles Thursday along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for the food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
Last week, the Clark County School District allowed parents and guardians to be able to pick up free meals without a child present at its food distribution sites after the U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxed the rules for the program during school closures.
