Cars line up for 4 miles for food donation in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Some Southern Nevadans are preparing for the long haul and turning to charities for help.

Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Square Food Bank volunteers Bobbie Bisbee, left, and Monica Smith, give out food at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Hundreds of people in their vehicles wait to receive food from Three Square Food Bank at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank volunteer Heather Nelson gives out food at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers for Three Square Food Bank give out food at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank volunteer Courtney Ford organizes boxes of food to give out at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer with Three Square Food Bank give out food at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank volunteer Norman Fultz directs people in their cars waiting to receive food at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank volunteer Michele Santiwan hands out food to people waiting in their cars at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank volunteer Norman Fultz hands out food to people in their cars at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank volunteer John Castillo organizes food to give out at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Square Food Bank warehouse assistant Kari Guerrero moves boxes of fresh fruit to give out at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Hundreds of people in their vehicles wait to receive food from Three Square Food Bank at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cars were lined up for 4 miles Thursday along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for the food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.

Last week, the Clark County School District allowed parents and guardians to be able to pick up free meals without a child present at its food distribution sites after the U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxed the rules for the program during school closures.

