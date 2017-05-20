CarStars Parade dominates Fremont Street Experience — VIDEO

CarStars dominated the Fremont Street Experience as cares from famous movies and t.v. shows were paraded, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The Delorean from the "Back to the Future" franchise on display at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Ted Sands buffs up the car from the 2009 reboot of "Knight Rider" before the parade gets underway for CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The car from the "Ghostbusters" franchise on display at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Inside the car from the 2009 reboot of "Knight Rider" at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The Mystery Machine from the "Scooby-Doo" franchise on display at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Tourists at the Fremont Street Experience stop to look at the cars on display for CarStars, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A car modified to look like a cruiser from "Star Wars" at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Spencer Wilding, center, known for playing Darth Vader in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" poses with Stormtroopers at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Dancers, from left, Michelle Gaftioi, Stevie-Lea Smith and Silver Corbin, perform at CarStars at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Carrie Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, live streams the CarStars parade at the Fremont Street Experience, Friday, May 19, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

An impressive display of television and movie vehicles took over the Fremont Street Experience on Friday afternoon.

The 9th annual CarStars Showcase displayed cars from famous movies and television shows including “Back to the Future,” “Knight Rider,” “Ghostbusters” and “Star Wars.”

Many guests and local celebrities also attended, including Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher.

The showcase simultaneously celebrated the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars,” the 50th anniversary of the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band” and the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

