Local Las Vegas

CarStars Parade dominates Fremont Street Experience — VIDEO

By Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2017 - 12:04 pm
 

An impressive display of television and movie vehicles took over the Fremont Street Experience on Friday afternoon.

The 9th annual CarStars Showcase displayed cars from famous movies and television shows including “Back to the Future,” “Knight Rider,” “Ghostbusters” and “Star Wars.”

Many guests and local celebrities also attended, including Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher.

The showcase simultaneously celebrated the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars,” the 50th anniversary of the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band” and the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @latina_ish on Twitter.

