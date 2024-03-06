Cash in on grass removal before the end of 2024

A new, increased rebate is making taking out your thirsty grass that much more worthwhile this year.

A charming front yard at a home at 1116 Webb Ave., North Las Vegas. (Bush Realty Group)

In the ever-complicated mission to keep water levels high at Lake Mead, one water authority program has now become more worthwhile for homeowners — but only for a limited time.

For getting rid of their water-guzzling grass that’s been designated as “nonfunctional,” Las Vegas homeowners can now get up to $5 per square foot for up to 10,000 square feet and up to $3.50 per square foot after that for all projects completed in 2024.

This is a $2-per-square-foot increase, which Southern Nevada Water Authority board members said was made possible by a $24 million grant from the state of Nevada.

If a project isn’t completed by the end of the year, the rebate will revert back to its original rate.

At January’s meeting, board members said the rebate hike should cover the full cost of turf conversion and then some. It’s a small action that could mean big water savings for the valley, which continues to reel from the effects of mega-drought.

Driving around Las Vegas, you’re not likely to notice as much greenery as you would in other metro areas across the country.

But as a homeowner, you have options when it comes to your lawn.

One of those is desert landscaping, also known as xeriscaping, which incorporates rocks and native plants like cactuses to reduce water waste. Another option is to install artificial grass — fake turf that doesn’t need to be watered.

The water authority keeps a list of “water-smart landscapers,” who are equipped to help homeowners make a decision that will allow them to rake in the rebate.

Contact Alan at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.