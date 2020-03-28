Cashman Center lot opens as temporary homeless shelter

Officials have expanded the Homeless Courtyard on Foremaster Lane and Cashman Center to accomodate the 500 people who seek shelter at Catholic Charities until it is expected to reopen.

People, including from right, Jesus Howard, Nyima Tsering and Rob Thurston line up for to-go lunches at Catholic Charities on Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, March 26, 2020. After a man who stayed at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada tested positive for coronavirus, Clark County and Las Vegas officials have opened the upper parking lot of Cashman Center as a temporary homeless shelter this week, according to a statement Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After a man who stayed at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada tested positive for coronavirus, Clark County and Las Vegas officials have opened the upper parking lot of Cashman Center as a temporary homeless shelter this week, according to a statement Saturday.

To accommodate the 500 men who sleep at Catholic Charities each night, officials have expanded the Homeless Courtyard on Foremaster Lane and Cashman Center until Catholic Charities is expected to reopen.

The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday through Friday. Other parts of Cashman Center also are being prepared as hospital overflow, the statement said.

Jace Radke, a spokesman for the city of Las Vegas, said Wednesday that the district is coordinating screening of people at the courtyard who may have come into contact with the man who tested positive. Only a week earlier an employee also had tested positive, and several others had been quarantined.

