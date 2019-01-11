Castaways was imploded 13 years ago in Las Vegas — VIDEO

The Castaways Hotel and Casino was imploded 13 years ago today on Jan. 11, 2006.
Castaways, formerly known as the Showboat, officially closed its doors on Jan. 29, 2004. The hotel was a landmark for years at the site east of downtown near where Boulder Highway turns into Fremont Street.
The Showboat’s signature attraction was its bowling alley, which hosted nationally televised Professional Bowling Association tournaments. When the alley expanded to 106 lanes in 1979, it became the nation’s third largest.
A look through our photo archive shows the before, during and after as the hotel is reduced to rubble.