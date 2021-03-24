67°F
Cat makes mysterious trip to Vegas before being reunited with California family

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2021 - 6:08 pm
 
Updated March 24, 2021 - 1:37 pm
(Heaven Can Wait Animal Society)
How a cat traveled more than 250 miles from a Southern California town to Las Vegas remains a mystery.

That he is back in his Corona, California, home after more than three weeks is a blessing.

Oreo was reunited with his family last weekend after he was caught in a humane trap at a Las Vegas residence, according to a release from Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

Heaven Can Wait is a local nonprofit spay and neuter clinic and has set traps up across the Las Vegas Valley to capture feral cats and re-release them after treating them.

Usually, domesticated cats that are caught and embedded with a registered microchip are returned to their local family.

The Heaven Can Wait staff discovered Oreo had a chip and were surprised when they contacted the feline’s family and realized they were in California.

Since the clinic is not open on the weekends and were not able to foster Oreo, the rescuer agreed to care for the cat until his family could drive to Las Vegas for the happy reunion, which occurred after midnight Sunday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

