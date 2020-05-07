Cat with head stuck in soup can rescued by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released the video of two traffic officers freeing a cat, who got its head stuck in an opened can of soup.

Cats or dogs, which animal is smarter?

The age-old argument might have been solved recently one March night in Las Vegas.

And thanks to one feline, dogs are the winners!

The Facebook post shows the officers on routine patrol near the Las Vegas Strip and spotting something unusual.

At first glance, it looks like a huge rat.

Upon closer inspection, the officers discover the cat with its head inside the can.

“We’re trained in a variety of life-saving techniques, but not this one,” the Facebook post says.

Police carefully remove the can and the cat scampers away, with nary a thank you.