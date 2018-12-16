Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal

Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday.

Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The meal was served to more than 1,100 of our community’s most vulnerable residents.

Included in the meal was rustic chicken Cacciatore, buttered egg noodle pasta, California garlic medley, a dinner roll with butter and pineapple upside-down cake.

The meal was available, free of charge, to anyone who would like to attend. More than 100 volunteers from Bishop Gorman High School Football Team & Cheerleading Squad will help prepare and serve the meal.