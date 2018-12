Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader teams helped to serve food at the free Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday.

The meal was served to more than 1,100 of our community’s most vulnerable residents.

Included in the meal was rustic chicken Cacciatore, buttered egg noodle pasta, California garlic medley, a dinner roll with butter and pineapple upside-down cake.