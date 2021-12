Catholic Charities serves up free meals on Christmas

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada opened its doors Christmas Day and prepared 1,000 free meals for homeless and vulnerable men, women and children.

Volunteer Bette Kennedy of Las Vegas poses for a photo with her Christmas stocking filled with chocolate, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, as she gives the guests chocolate during the annual Christmas Day meal at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Volunteers prepare food to be served, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, during the annual Christmas Day meal at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Michael Nowakowski poses for a photo, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, while eating during the annual Christmas Day meal at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Volunteer Bette Kennedy of Las Vegas talks with a guest, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, as she gives the guests chocolate during the annual Christmas Day meal at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Yule log cakes are ready to be served during the annual Christmas Day meal, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

David Daughdrty poses for a photo, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, while eating during the annual Christmas Day meal at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Guests eat holiday meals during the annual Christmas Day meal, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Guests line up before the annual Christmas Day meal, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The special holiday menu developed by chef Jun Lao included slow roasted beef topped with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and yule log for dessert.