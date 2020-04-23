Cause of deadly truck fire in Las Vegas ruled undetermined

William Huckaby, 58, was found burning inside a truck fire on West Washburn Road on March 1.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Las Vegas fire investigators were unable to determine the cause of a blaze inside a pickup truck that killed a Texas man last month.

William Huckaby, 58, of El Paso was found burning in a truck on West Washburn Road on March 1, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

“The fire appears to have started inside the vehicle, but the exact cause could not be determined,” the department said in a news release Wednesday.

The man’s cause and manner of death were still pending with the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

