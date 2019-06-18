Cause of fire at Las Vegas business complex still undetermined
Clark County fire investigators say it could be weeks before a cause is determined for an hourslong fire on Monday that destroyed a business complex east of the Strip.
“We won’t know for weeks,” said Jeff Buchanan, deputy fire chief for the Clark County Fire Department. Damages to the complex near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue also had not been estimated as of Tuesday morning.
The building, The Park at 3900, was not equipped with sprinklers, the department said, although it was not clear whether it had smoke detectors.
Investigators suspect that the fire, which likely started in the building’s common attic, could have been burning for hours before anyone noticed.
The Fire Department said Monday that it had not been alerted by an alarm company. Instead, the blaze, which burned for more than 12 hours, was reported around 3 a.m. by a guest staying at the nearby La Quinta Inn & Suites.
By the time firefighters arrived, the intersection in front of the complex was shrouded with smoke. Crews initially were not even sure which building was on fire, according to Fire Chief Greg Cassell.
Early in their efforts, a small group of firefighters entered the building but failed to find the source of the smoke before flames “blew out of the side of the roof,” Cassell said Monday. The firefighters then retreated just before the ceiling collapsed, leaving behind a shell of what once was a two-story building.
Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing company for the office building, which has been owned by RREF II GCM Acquisitions, a limited liability company, since 2013, according to the Clark County assessor’s office.
It housed 24 units, including the offices of the Nevada Broadcasters Association and the RCG Economics consulting firm. Requests for comment from Cushman & Wakefield have not been returned.
