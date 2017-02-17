CCSD settles lawsuit with transgender police officer for $80K

The Clark County School District is preparing to pay $80,000 plus attorney fees as part of a settlement with a transgender school police officer.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former officer Bradley Roberts sued the district for discrimination and harassment after officials barred him from using either the men’s or women’s restrooms at district facilities.

A tentative settlement was reached Feb. 3. The amount of the settlement was revealed this week in the consent agenda for the School Board meeting next Thursday.

The amount to be paid in attorney fees will be determined in arbitration, the agenda shows.

Roberts filed the lawsuit in 2014. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey ruled in October that the district had discriminated against him under state and federal laws. School police leaders and a district lawyer told him he couldn’t use the men’s room, because he was biologically female, and he couldn’t use the women’s room, because he looked like a man.

Police leaders agreed to refer to Roberts by his new name and use male pronouns with him. But department leaders, along with the district’s general counsel, told Roberts he would not be permitted to use men’s facilities until he showed them proof that he had a surgery to change his anatomy.

The district argued the bathroom ban was based on genitalia, not the fact the Roberts is transgender. The court rejected the reasoning that the ban was not discriminatory because Roberts’ anatomy made him female, and other females were not allowed in the men’s room.

