Celebrate International Dog Day in the Las Vegas Valley with these 9 spots

Indoors or outdoors, we have spots across the valley for you and your pet to enjoy.

Enjoy the Heritage Bark Park in Henderson with your sweetheart and four-legged friends, then head to Jaun's Flaming Fajitas for lunch on the patio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Lisa Magaro and her dog Venus ride their bike during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Children play in the splash pad at the Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas in 2013. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left: Eric Taylor, 5, Matt Perkins, 6, and Abigail Hoguin, 11, all from North Las Vegas, play at the waterpark in Centennial Hills Park in North Las Vegas, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owners and their dogs participate in the musical chairs event during the 19th annual Wag-A-Tail Walk-A-Thon benifitting the Las Vegas Humane Society at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas on Sunday Mar. 22, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch the Cleveland Indians play the Oakland Athletics from the right field grass during a Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shelby Giudice with her dog Zuma at Lazy Dog restaurant in Las Vegas, Friday, May 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lovelady Brewing is helping to drive businesses to downtown Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Barx Parx indoor dog park is displaying messages to first responders and others on a "thank you" wall. (Barx Parx)

A corgi, Gustaff, fetches a ball at Barx Parx, a new indoor dog park, in Henderson on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RoRichards24

Kiley Esprecion, dog coordinator for Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, gives Stewie the dachshund a treat at an adoption event on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The mall adopted a pet friendly policy that day. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kiley Esprecion, dog coordinator for Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, plays with Benny the chihuahua at an adoption event on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The mall adopted a pet friendly policy that day. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heritage Bark Park is shown at 300 Racetrack Road in Henderson on Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Gallegos of Las Vegas prepares to throw a ball for his dog Diesel, left and an unidentified dog at Barkin' Basin Dog Park at Wayne Bunker Family Park near the corner of Alexander Road and Tenaya Way in Las Vegas Thursday, July 23, 2009. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Looking for places to celebrate International Dog Day with your pup? Check out these top spots in the Las Vegas Valley to take your furry friend!

Lazy Dog

With two locations in the valley, one at Town Square and one in Downtown Summerlin, Lazy Dog offers a place for both dogs and humans to chow down (only on the patio). Humans can order a grilled hamburger patty bowl or a grilled chicken breast bowl for fido that includes brown rice and veggies.

So long as owners keep their dog on a leash outside (and not on any tables, laps or chairs), their canine companions are welcome, according to the Lazy Dog website.

Address: 6509 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square and 1725 Festival Plaza Dr. in Downtown Summerlin

Lovelady Brewing Company

Owned by Henderson locals, Lovelady is an iconic brewery located on historic Water Street that is dog friendly. Leash-kept dogs can relax on the brewery’s patio while you enjoy some Love Juice, a Lovelady best seller, or a 9th Island sour.

The bar also offers 16 oz cans to enjoy at home if you or your pet isn’t feeling up to sitting outside.

Address: 20 S. Water St., Henderson

Fido’s Kitchen

For those with dogs with refined palates, there’s Fido’s Kitchen, a homemade dog food store with locations in Spring Valley and Henderson.

Owners Marlyn and Arti use human-grade ingredients with vitamins and minerals in homemade recipes. They also offer subscription plans for your pet, dog treats and doggie cakes.

Addresses: 7875 W. Sahara Ave. Suite 103, Las Vegas and 10545 S. Eastern Ave. Suite 130, Henderson

Barx Parx

If you’re trying to beat the heat, Barx Parx provides a place for you and your pup to relax and have fun all from the comfort of the air-conditioned indoors.

Barx Parx has doggie daycare, positive-reinforcement training, grooming and party rentals. Dogs must pass a behavior assessment before staying at Barx Parx, and dogs who display signs of aggression will be asked to leave or take a time out, according to Barx Parx’s website.

Dogs must be vaccinated for Rabies, DHPP and Bordetella, and neutered/spayed before entering the park. The park also has a special area for small and gentle dogs for those worried about their pet’s safety.

The facility is 21+ only because the park has alcohol on site. You can also enjoy craft beer, board games and other snacks at Barx Parx while your dog plays.

Address: 8868 S. Eastern Ave. Suite #115, Las Vegas

Camp Bow Wow

Similar to Barx Parx, Camp Bow Wow offers doggie daycare, dog boarding, training and grooming all indoors so your pet can get a break from the heat. It also offers in-home pet care and dog walking services. There are three locations across the valley.

All staff at Camp Bow Wow are certified in pet first aid and CPR, and pet parents can watch their dogs anytime, anywhere via the facility’s live webcams.

Dogs staying overnight get their own cabin and a special nightly treat, as well as lots of love from the facility’s Camp Counselors, according to Camp Bow Wow’s website.

Addresses: 5175 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas, 910 Wigwam Suite 110, Henderson, and 210 S. Rainbow Blvd., Summerlin

Fashion Show Mall

While not every store in the mall allows pets, common areas of the mall are pet friendly and a great place to spend time with your pet indoors.

Dogs must always be on-leash or in a pet carrier, and dogs displaying aggressive behavior will be asked to leave. Dogs must also be taken outside to relieve themselves, and are not allowed on escalators, according to the mall’s website.

If you want your pup to feel like they’re in a fashion show, stop by the colorful stairway at the mall and snap a pic of your pup striking a pose!

Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd South, Suite 600, Las Vegas

Centennial Hills Park

With 120-acres for play, Centennial Hills Park offers something for pets and humans of all abilities.

The park features water play areas, a designated dog park, a jogging/walking path, soccer fields and more to run around on with your pet. It’s a perfect spot for dogs and their families to play for those in the northwest valley.

Address: 7101 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

Bark Park at Heritage Park

Recognized for its iconic giant dog sculpture named Barkules, Bark Park is Henderson’s largest dog park and was designed with the input of dog owners and dog park frequenters, according to the city of Henderson’s website.

Bark Park is five acres and features an agility course, dog runs, a splash pad just for dogs, trails and drinking stations.

The park also hosts classes and programs for dogs and hosts small dog shows and events.

Address: 350 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson

Barkin’ Basin Park

Barkin’ Basin has not one, but three designated places for dogs of different sizes to explore and play. The park also features shaded seats and water fountains for dogs and people.

Dogs are allowed off leash and the spaces for dogs are fenced. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Address: 7341 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas

