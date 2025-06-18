Celebrating Juneteenth in the Las Vegas Valley

Juneteenth, an annual holiday on June 19, celebrates the freedom of enslaved people following the Civil War. Juneteenth celebrations will be taking place throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Attendees enjoy the 23rd annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival in The Expo at World Market on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Molodi, a performance ensemble that takes body percussion to the extreme, perform during the 23rd annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival in The Expo at World Market on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

People get up and dance with Molodi, a performance ensemble that takes body percussion to the extreme, during the 23rd annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival in The Expo at World Market on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Mayor of North Las Vegas Pamela A. Goynes-Brown, center, shows off an item she likes to husband Romero Brown in one of the many booths during the 23rd annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival in The Expo at World Market on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The Las Vegas valley is gearing up for a weekend of Juneteenth commemorations and celebrations.

Juneteenth, an annual holiday on June 19, celebrates the freedom of enslaved people following the Civil War. Although the Emancipation Proclamation ordering all enslaved people to be freed was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln, it took until June 19, 1865, for the news to make it to Texas, the westernmost Confederate state.

The date became a day to celebrate freedom in Black communities, and in 2021, then-President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

To celebrate Juneteenth, check out these free-to-attend events:

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Wednesday, 8:30-9 a.m.

Liberty Park, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas

Join North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, Congressman Steven Horsford and others for live music and dance performances, a proclamation presentation and a ceremonial Juneteenth flag raising.

https://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com/Home/Components/News/News/402/17

AREA15 Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom

Wednesday, 12 -7 p.m.

3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Visit AREA15 to hear live musical performances, shop from Black-owned vendors and grab books from Clark County School District’s Book Bus.

https://area15.com/events/juneteenth/

Step Into Jazz: Celebrating Black History Through Music

Wednesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas

Learn about legendary jazz musician Billie Holiday and make paper crafts at Windmill Library’s Juneteenth program. This event is aimed for children in grades K-5.

https://events.thelibrarydistrict.org/event/13250679#branch

Juneteenth Open Mic

Wednesday, 7 -9 p.m.

951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Join local poet and artist Vogue M. Robinson for a free open mic night.

https://events.thelibrarydistrict.org/event/13886509

Juneteenth Pool Party Celebration

Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Prentiss Walker Memorial Park & Pool, 1509 June Ave., North Las Vegas

Beat the afternoon heat and head to the pool to celebrate Juneteenth with music and an on-site food vendor.

https://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8840/716?os=av&ref=app&curm=6&cury=2025

Juneteenth Festival

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Water Street Plaza, 240 S Water St., Henderson

See entertainers Johnny Lee Chapman III, Street Corner Renaissance and Sydnee Winters perform at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater and shop at the vendor market.

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/residents/special-interest/juneteenth-festival

Juneteenth in the Present: An Art Exhibition Opening Reception

Saturday, 4-6 p.m.

Henderson City Hall, 240 S. Water St.

This gallery showcases local artists’ pieces relating to Juneteenth and freedom in the past and present. The exhibition is open Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. until July 20.

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/galleries-and-public-art/#artgallery

24th Annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

The Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Commemorate the holiday at one of Las Vegas’ largest Juneteenth celebrations with live performances, food and activities for all ages.

https://june19lv.com/