Celebrating military heroes on Memorial Day in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Valley residents joined other Americans on Memorial Day to honor those who have given their lives in military service to their country.

Classic car owners and motorcyclists participated in the first "Hot Rods for Heroes" on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford lay a wreath on the water during the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch as Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford lay a wreath on the water during the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford and Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman prepare to lay a wreath on the water during the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Army Sgt. Roger Henning takes a photo during the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People attend the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas, where Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford laid a wreath on the water. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford, left, salutes as he prepares to lay a wreath on the water during the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford places his hat over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance during the 18th Annual Lakes Memorial Day ceremony at Sahara South Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first annual “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars, other vehicles, and motorcyclists participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first annual “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars, other vehicles and motorcyclists gather to participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classic cars and other vehicles participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Don Welshans, left, and Mike Auclair, both of Las Vegas, chat as they wait to participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brad Kreutzer cleans a 1954 Ford Panel as he waits to participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People in a classic car participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brad Kreutzer cleans a 1954 Ford Panel as he waits to participate in the first “Hot Rods for Heroes” by cruising the Las Vegas Strip, starting at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at the Premium Outlet Mall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

American Legion Post 76 held a ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park in The Lakes on Monday morning.

World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford joined Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman in laying a wreath of red, white and blue flowers on the water.

Classic cars, motorcycles and other vehicles were part of the first “Hot Rods for Heroes.” Drivers cruised the Las Vegas Strip, starting at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets mall and heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard.