Celebrating military heroes on Memorial Day in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Valley residents joined other Americans on Memorial Day to honor those who have given their lives in military service to their country.
American Legion Post 76 held a ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park in The Lakes on Monday morning.
World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Jack Ford joined Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman in laying a wreath of red, white and blue flowers on the water.
Classic cars, motorcycles and other vehicles were part of the first “Hot Rods for Heroes.” Drivers cruised the Las Vegas Strip, starting at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets mall and heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard.