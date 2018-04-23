Celebrating No. 70 for Israel in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On Sunday, people from across the Las Vegas Valley came together for the Celebrate Israel Day Festival at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian.

Israeli singer Roni Dalumi shares a moment with Amy Prives, 7, during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rachel Cohen of Las Vegas, 7, celebrates after winning tic-tac-toe during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Sharon Ben Kessous takes a selfie with his wife Naama and son Michael, 11 months old, during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gal Hayon dons a headband with Israeli flags during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Israeli singer Roni Dalumi performs during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Ron, 5, and Yulie Harel, 7, play together during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Israeli singer Roni Dalumi performs in the middle of the audience during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Carla Bracha helps her son Daniel with crafts during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Carla Bracha helps her son Daniel with crafts during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

People celebrate and take photos in front of a large inflatable 70 to commemorate Israel's 70th Independence Day during the Celebrate Israel Day Festival at the Palazzo Ballroom in The Venetian on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The festival, which featured singing, games and more activities, celebrated Israel’s 70th Independence Day. The modern Jewish state was established on May 14, 1948.

During the past week in Israel, parks and beaches were packed with people celebrating the country’s Independence Day with barbecue and parties or by watching air force fly-bys or hiking in nature.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the country’s annual Bible Quiz, in which young Jewish scholars from around the world compete.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.