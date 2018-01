Centennial Hills Hospital and Medical Center in the northwest valley celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday in Las Vegas.

Advanced EMT Collin Petrelius, left, and EMT Kari Pham, do CPR during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, learns to apply a tourniquet during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Isaiah Gutierrez, 3, receives a ballon from Corina Smith of Balloons With A Twist during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Karen Vail-Roebuck learns the basics of CPR during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dr. Warren Volker speaks during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

An ice sculpture during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clinical Staff Pharmacist Chimezie Udom, from left, Councilwoman Michele Fiore, nutrition assistant Edith Williams Pryme, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Karen Vail-Roebuck learns the basics of CPR during a 10th anniversary celebration at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman appeared as a guest at the event, which featured free health screenings, a photo booth and a balloon artist.